Ban on condom ads: Medical experts have termed the decision as “regressive”

Mumbai: The healthcare foundations and medical experts have decided to write a letter to the ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking relief in the blanket ban imposed on airing of condom advertisements on television between 6 am and 10 pm. Medical experts have termed the decision as “regressive” since the blanket ban would hamper the entire idea of safe sex which can lead to a spike in the number of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

In a recent advisory, the ministry advised all television channels to telecast condom advertisements only between 10 pm and 6 am, to avoid exposure of such indecent and inappropriate content to children. “It has been brought to the notice of I&B ministry that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children,” the notification read.

The move has attracted ire of children psychiatrists, healthcare workers and advertising professionals who have dubbed it regressive, influenced possibly by right-wing politics. Dr V Sam Prasad, country program director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, said that they are likely to write a letter to the ministry seeking a lifting of the blanket ban. “Being the third largest country with HIV infections, the condom is the single most effective preventive tool to prevent an array of sexually transmitted diseases. For a young country like India, which is vulnerable to HIV and STD infections, awareness is a must, no matter in which form it comes, because we have to consider the bigger picture,” said Dr Prasad.

He added that AHF, after discussing the matter with other similar organizations, will write a letter, seeking removal of the ban. “We will start a dialogue through the letter and will not rest until the blanket ban is relieved,” Dr Prasad added. The psychiatrist said the indirect awareness caused by them has resulted in rise of condom use and a decrease in unwanted pregnancies.