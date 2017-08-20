Baggage scanners lie unused at Central Railway stations

Mumbai : The lack of manpower to man the x-ray baggage scanners at railway stations in the city has put station security in jeopardy. These baggage scanners were installed at the railway stations post 26/11 attacks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

A total number of at least 13 baggage scanners have been installed at railway stations on the central line. Few of these scanners have been lying unattended due to lack of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to operate them. While there are few which were forced to shut down at several stations.

Out of the 13 baggage scanners, at least three are non-operational which include the one at Kalyan and two at Thane railway stations.

“The conveyor belt of the x-ray baggage scanner is worn out at Thane station. As these belts are imported, their delivery takes a longer period. The average life of these belts is at least four years and it is easily worn out due to excessive luggage which are run through the scanner,” said Sachin Bhalode, senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, central railway.

The officials said that at least three personnel are required to man a single baggage scanner.

“One personnel would be at the conveyer belt where the passenger drops their luggage in order to scan them for suspicious items. Second personnel would conduct the frisking of the passenger using the hand-held metal detectors and the third one to monitor the screen,” added Bhalode.

Today, there are three baggage scanners at CSMT, one at Dadar, three at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane and Kalyan stations. “It is important that each baggage scanner is manned by minimum three personnel. At CSMT, there is one scanner which is manned only by two personnel,” added Bhalode.

The officials said that it at least takes one and half minute to scan four bags, which are run through the baggage scanner at a time. There are at least 2,000 commuters who reach CSMT every day and run their luggage through the scanner. “It is practically impossible to cater to the heavy rush of commuters who cross the baggage scanners as there are hardly any staffers to attend them,” added a senior RPF official.

The officials have sent a proposal to the Railway headquarters to increase the manpower in order to man the baggage scanners, Close Circuit Television Cameras and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD).

“We sent a proposal recently for an additional 900 RPF personnels in order to man DFMD, baggage scanners and CCTV cameras. The sanctioning would be done by the railway headquarters. Once we have sufficient manpower, more baggage scanners could be installed at more railway stations,” added Bhalode.