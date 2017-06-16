Badshah Khan: Accused turned approver in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case

Badshah Khan, the accused turned approver in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is the one who helped the prosecution nail the guilty. Though the wounds of the serial blasts would never get completely healed but TADA court’s hearing gave us some relief. Today, June 16, 2017, the court convicted Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Khan, Karimullah Shaikh, Tahir Merchant and Riyaz Siddiqui and acquitted Abdul Qayyum. Though Badshah Khan played a key role in the blast conspiracy he was given clean chit when he agreed to become witness for the CBI and agreed to reveal all. It was only because of him the conspiracy part came into light.

Mumbai Police cracks it in 2 days

Rakesh Maria investigated the next-to-impossible case and to his and Mumbai Police’s credit it was cracked in 48 hours flat. The unexploded scooter at Dadar and an abandoned car at Worli also helped to gather proofs. Earlier Maria was quoted saying that he commends Khan for his memory. As he explained everything in detail, from recollecting the exact names, numbers and graphics to identifying 34 accused.

Khan’s role in the attacks

Badshah Khan, is the pseudonym given by the prosecution to hide his real identity. Before the tragic serial blasts, Khan, in his early 20s, was involved in real-estate business in Santacruz. He also used to worked as mafia manager in Memon clan’s smuggling syndicate. He was part of a group that was sent to Pakistan to acquire training in handling arms and explosives. After his return, in December 1992, he attended the conspiracy meeting organised by Tiger Memon at Alibaug’s Hotel Big Splash. The second meeting was conducted at Tiger Memon’s foster sister Mubina Bhayana’s residence in Bandra. Later, he helped them to recce six sites among the 13 shortlisted. And the most important, he was also among those who assembled explosives at Tiger Memon’s Mahim residence.

The ‘Black Friday’

On the Black Friday, March 12, he stuffed RDX in vehicles and helped Farooq Pawale to park it near Dadar’s Sena Bhavan. Pawale was sentenced to death. Khan was allotted the key task of hurling hand-grenades and open fire at corporators at the BMC building. He along with his associate set out to complete the task but both got panicked after they heard the explosion at Worli. They both got scared and fled away, abandoning the car. This car helped was one of the important proof in solving the case. Khan fled to Uttar Pradesh, then to Rajasthan and then to Delhi. He was later arrested by Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

His today’s life

In August 2007, he was pardoned by the TADA court for turning to witness in the case. Khan today lives in Versova, with his wife and three children, apparently selling seekh kebabs and parathas. There were reports of him entering Mumbai’s real-estate market.

Accused of rape

In 2013, Khan was arrested by Versova police for trying to rape a 34-year-old woman. He used to harass the victim for a year but knowing his past she feared to lodge a complaint against him.

About the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts:

The serial attacks on March 12, 1993, left 257 people dead and around 700 injured. The masterminds, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, behind the attacks are still at large. It has been a little over 24 years after the serial blasts rocked Mumbai. Most of the bombs were planted in cars and scooters. The 13-serial explosions that took place in Mumbai (then Bombay) on March 12, 1993 at quick intervals spanning two hours. The 13 locations are Mumbai Stock Exchange building, Masjid-Mandvi Corporation Bank Branch, Zaveri Bazaar, Fisherman’s Colony in Mahim Causeway, Plaza Cinema, Katha Bazaar, Century Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Air India building, Terminal at Sahar Airport (current CSIA), Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and Passport Office.