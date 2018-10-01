Bad roads: Bhiwandi residents pledge to boycott elections

Bhiwandi: A citizen movement in Bhiwandi has pledged to boycott all election – from the municipal corporation to the Lok Sabha – until roads in the area were repaired and a CAG audit of the road expenses for the last 50 years were done.

Over a thousand residents of Bhiwandi will create a human chain from Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters to Bhiwandi bypass road on October 2 to highlight the troubles they face every day due to the bad condition of the roads. They said they have the right for good roads as they pay tax to the Corporation. The Bhiwandi residents, who have formed a group called “Bhiwandi Mangey Jawab” Forum, say they have more than 250 members in 10 WhatsApp groups and one Telegaram group and adding more.

Already, they have begun campaigning for their cause on social media, using hashtags such as #Bhiwandi Mangey Jawab, #Acchi Sadak Hamara Haque Hai.The Bhiwandi residents’ initiative came in the wake of a lengthy campaign run by The Free Press Journal highlighting the condition of roads in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has witnessed seven deaths due to potholes this year. In Kalyan, where majority of casualties occurred, three people died within four days in July.

Anup Shukla (29), a lawyer and a management consultant, said the group’s idea is to make the authorities aware about residents’ sufferings. “Ours is not a political movement, we just fight with the system not with any political party or politicians. We want the government to come up with solutions and all of us are firm on boycotting the elections till the roads were repaired and a CAG audit on the road expenses.”