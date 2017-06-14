Bad news, Mumbai: Motorists may have to pay expressway toll till 2035

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is proposing that the period during which toll can be collected for expressway be extended till 2035.

The Bandra-Versova sea bridge, the third bridge on the Vashi bay, the advanced road on the Ghodbunder road in Thane, widening the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road, and the construction of the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on the width of the building was approved on Tuesday. The work of expanding the Worli-Bandra Sea Road to Versova was once again approved by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting of the infrastructure development committee.

Further, the same bridge had been approved during the alliance government, but the internal issues of the Congress-NCP have not started. Along the sea route, the sea bridge will be extended to Versova. About seven thousand crores of rupees are expected to be spent for this work.

Hence, considering traffic was entering from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, it was decided to construct a third bridge in Vashi. The toll will be recovered from the Vashi bridge by the transporting vehicles till 2039.

On the Thane-Ghodbunder road, an elevated road of 4.15 km at a cost of Rs 667.37 crores has been approved and the toll on the route has been extended for 10 years. However, light vehicles have been excluded from this toll plaza.