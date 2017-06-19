Baby born on flight to Kochi, plane diverted to Mumbai

Mumbai: A Jet Airways plane flying from Saudi Arabia to India had an unexpected guest on Sunday when a baby was born mid-flight. Jet Airways 9W 569 took off from Dammam to Kochi at 2.55 am on Sunday morning and when an expectant mother travelling went into labour the crew declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Mumbai.

“The crew made an announcement to find if there was a doctor on board, but there was none. There was a nurse returning home to Kerala and she came forward. With her assistance, the cabin crew did an emergency delivery on the flight. A baby boy was born,” said a source.

The plane landed in Mumbai and both the mother and the newborn were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital. The plane then resumed its onward journey to Kochi after a delay of 90 minutes.

“The airline’s crew comprising Mohammad Taj Hayath, Deborah Tavares, Isha Jayakar, Sushmita David, Catherine Lepcha, and Tejas Chavan, provided medical assistance to the guest, together with a trained paramedic on board,” Jet spokesperson said.

“Jet Airways commends its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life-saving action. The airline expresses its gratitude to Ms Wilson, the on board paramedic for her guidance,” the spokesperson added.

Jet Airways has offered the newborn a free lifetime pass for all his travel on its airlines.