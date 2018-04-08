Axis Bank fraud: 7 held

Thane: Thane police have arrested seven people in connection with a bank fraud in Naupada, Thane. The Axis Bank fraud was revealed when the vigilance department of the bank found out some misleading transactions. The police have also recovered Rs 1 crore from the alleged fraudsters.

The vigilance wing of the Axis Bank noticed that some of the employees and the agents made false bank documents and obtained personal loans. The total tune of the fraud is calculated to be Rs 3.66 crore.

The arrested employees are identified as Rohit Bhavsar (Sales Manager), Chetan Shere (Sales Executive), Nitin Ghadigaonkar (CPA staff officer),Girish Bhoir (data entry) and Prashant Kaur. The arrested agents are identified as Said Basheer Sheikh and Roshan Pathak. Agents Nilesh Mhtre, Uday Shinde and Roshan Pathak are absconding.