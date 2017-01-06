Autos and taxi committee meet will be held today in Mumbai, possibility of fare hike

Mumbai: Khatua Committee has conduct emergency meeting in hike in fare price of Taxi and autos. The meeting will be held today at Andheri RTO office in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the committee has decided to take emergency meeting in which they also invited to Mumbai Grahak Panchayat and Mumbai Automen’s Union to attend meeting.

According to Hakim Panel report, the fare price was hike by one rupee in June 2016, but the hike price was maximum so the panel was cancelled the proposal. Than the proposal to decide a price hike was given to Khatua Committee. In which, the committee will present reports after 3 month.

The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat will be considered as a customer representative.