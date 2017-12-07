Assault over honking claims man’s life; son injured

Mumbai: Rage over honking took a bloody turn at a village in Maharashtra when a 21-year-old and his father were attacked by three persons who took objection to the youth’s honking while riding a motorcycle.

The incident took place at Sapatne village in Madha tehsil of Solapur district on Tuesday, local police said.

The trio, who objected to honking by the youth who was riding a motorcycle, beat him up, and when the youth’s father, Gautam Ohol, tried to intervene, he was also attacked, police said.

Ohol and his son were rushed to a hospital in Solapur, where Ohol succumbed to his injuries today, police said.

Somnath Lad, one of the alleged assailants, was arrested and further probe was on, police said.