‘Ask builder to return land if he cannot build school’: Shivnath Darade

Mumbai: Members of the civic body’s education committee demanded that the builder involved in redevelopment of BMC’s Sewri October Second school be asked to return the civic body’s land if he does not redevelop the school properly.

This month’s education committee meeting held on December 9 was adjourned on the school’s issue. Committee members had asked civic body officials to come out with answers regarding the school land’s encroachment.

The school which had strength of 200 students when it was allotted for redevelopment to Omkar Realtors and Developers now has only 17 students left with others dropping out. It runs from a residential building nearby presently while a tower constructed by the builder stands on the school’s land of over 560 square meters.

Committee member Shivnath Darade who had raised the issue at the previous committee meeting said, “No liability has been fixed on anybody yet. The builder has encroached on BMC land and built a tower of 53 storeys.” He demanded that FIRs be registered on those who allowed this encroachment to take place.

“If the builder cannot build a school with 40% space for playground and a school for 500 students let him return the BMC’s land,” he demanded.

Another member demanded that the corporation withhold occupation certificates of flats in the building till the school is redeveloped and handed over to the civic body.