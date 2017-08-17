Ashok Chavan slams Narayan Rane, calls him power hungry

Mumbai: In a veiled attack on senior Congress leader Narayan Rane over reports that he may join BJP, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan said some people switch ideologies at the drop of a hat to remain in power.

In the last few months, rumours doing the rounds are that that Narayan Rane along with his two sons, Nitesh Rane, the Congress legislator and Nilesh Rane, former Member of Parliament (MP), will be joining BJP. There are also rumours that few other legislators such as Kalidas Kolambkar are expected to join Rane.

Kolambkar practically did not attend a major part of the monsoon session this year. However, Rane is holding back his cards by not denying the rumour or confirming it. Commenting on the fate of the Congress if the former chief minister were to join BJP, Chavan said, “Some people are just opportunists. They cannot stay without power. Their exit will give new people a chance to grow in the ranks and prove their mettle.”

He further said that the BJP is “the biggest trading corporation in the country” and that the party only has one goal — to put the whole world in its fists. “They (the BJP leaders) are not bothered which leader will be useful for their party or not. They will take anyone. The Congress will not be affected adversely. Many people come and go during election times,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a BJP minister, “The decision about Rane will be taken by Amit Shah, the party’s national president, and not by any state-level leader. We only have to work to endorse his decision.” Rane has invited Shah for the opening of a medical college in his constituency. “It will take two months to complete the construction,” Nitesh Rane said.