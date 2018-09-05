As of today, lakes full, no water cuts: BMC

Mumbai: The seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai city have reached to its maximum water level capacity and so Mumbaikars do not have to worry about water cuts problems anymore for this entire year. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data from the water department, the total water capacity in all seven lakes– Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar (Vihar) and Tulsi on September 4, 2018, was 1393826 lakh million litres. The available capacity can fulfil the water requirements for 366 days as per the information was given by an officer from the civic water department.

At the start of the monsoon, the lakes were 14.87% full due to good rains in the catchment areas. Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar lakes overflowed earlier in July. Mumbai requires 4,200 million litres of water daily(MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD from all these lakes to the citizens. While the adjoining regions–Thane and Bhiwandi gets 150 MLD of water from these lakes.