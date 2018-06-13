Armaan Kohli assault case: Bollywood actor sent to judicial custody till June 26

Free Press Journal
Jun 13, 2018 04:31 pm
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, has been sent to judicial custody till June 26. The Bandra Court on Wednesday also rejected his bail application.

The actor was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday after his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa, accused him of physically assaulting her.

Furthermore, Randhawa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital here on the same day. Armaan and his girlfriend were reportedly in a live-in relationship since 2015.


