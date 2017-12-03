Approval for building plan within 30 days

Mumbai: In a relief to construction sector, the government has appointed a three-member appellate committee to implement speedy allocation of permission to building plan. “The government has framed the deadline timetable to get various permissions for building plan and published these mandatory guidelines in July this year. However, the housing department received complaints from several developers about non-implementation of the guidelines by civic body,” said housing ministry official. The civic body will have to give approval to building plan within 30 days from the date of submission of proposal.

If civic body will fail to give permission within stipulated period, the developer can appeal to deputy director of town planner department and to the city engineer, the official said.

Earlier, there was no provision of appeal and hence, despite the circular published in July, number of plans were stuck for the permissions, he added.