API Ashwini Bidre murder case: Police arrest PI Abhay Kurundkar, accomplices who killed her

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police have made progress in the murder case of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre and concluded that arrested accused Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar, the live-in-partner of Bidre, and accomplices killed her and then dumped her body in Vasai creek.

On February 26, the police had arrested Mahesh Parnekar, a banker from Pune who revealed to Navi Mumbai police that he had disposed of Ashwini’s body parts in Vasai creek. Later, the police arrested driver Kundan Bhandari, Rajesh Patil (nephew of former State Finance Minister Eknath Khadse), Kurundkar and Parnekar in this case.

According to an officer, “Four persons have been arrested. We have not recovered the body. However, the arrested accused Parnekar has revealed that Ashwini’s body parts were disposed of by him in Vasai creek.” The police had earlier found a note written by Bidre to Kurundkar which stated, “May your wish to kill me by breaking my bones come true.”

According to Assistant Police Commissioner Rajkumar Chaphekar, “We found a note written by Bidre to Kurundkar, the prime accused in the case. We had also made inquiries with the fishermen. The accused Kurundkar had visited the creek after her disappearance. There was a dispute and Bidre’s body was dumped inside the creek by the accused Kurundkar. Kurundkar has not been co-operating with the investigations and denies involvement in the crime.”

“As per the fishermen’s statement to the police, the accused Kurundkar would often visit the creek and tell the fishermen to inform him if they found a body,” said the officer. Bidre, who was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights Unit at Konkan Bhavan at Belapur, has been missing since April 15, 2016. She was a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli. A missing person complaint was registered on July 14, 2016. On January 31 this year, a case of kidnapping was filed at Kalamboli police station.

On December 11, the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused Patil, nephew of former State Finance Minister Eknath Khadse, for Bidre’s disappearance. The Call Detail Records of Patil, arrested police inspector Kurundkar and Bidre showed that they were at the same place on April 15, 2016, the day she was last seen. There were several calls exchanged between Patil and Kurundkar and they were with Bidre at her last location at Vasai creek, the day she went missing.