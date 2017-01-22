Antop hill police station solves kidnapping case in 24 hours

Mumbai : The Mumbai police have rescued 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped on January 19 and arrested the abductor Dilipkumar Jayendranath Kumar (32), who is an embroidery worker.

The boy had gone missing on Thursday while he was playing outside his house in Bangalpura area of Antop Hill. The kidnapper, told the police that he lifted the boy after being inspired by a crime show on television.

Kidnapper had called boy’s father on his mobile and demanded ransom amount of Rs. 10,000. The called asked boy’s father to come to Dahanu Road station to pay the ransom.

The police who were shadowing Kumar found out that he had purchased a ticket for Vapi in Gujarat.

Finally Kumar came face to face with the boy’s father at the railway station and the waiting cops in civil dress arrested him. The boy, who was with the accused, was rescued unharmed, Zonal DCP N. Ambika said.