Anti-BJP front calls for ‘saving’ democracy

Mumbai: Leaders, cutting across party lines, on Saturday held an “apolitical” meeting under the banner of Yashwant Sinha’s Rashtra Manch, calling for a united stand against the BJP to “save” democracy.

Senior NCP leader Majid Memon said investigative agencies, the Election Commission and the judiciary were being prevented from performing their duties and the meeting was to save these institutions. His party colleague, Jitendra Awhad said that it was decided, in the meeting, to hold rallies in Mumbai, Kolhapur and Akola.

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Justice (retired) Abhay Tipsay, lawyer Abha Singh, journalist and writer Pritish Nandy, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, Tushar Gandhi and Priti Sharma Menon of the Aam Aadmi Party attended the meeting.