Another year granted to complete Nusli Wadia trial by Bombay high court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted one year time to the Metropolitan Magistrate to complete the trial in the defamation case filed by industrialist Nusli Wadia in 1993, against a daily tabloid and its staff.

This is the second time that the HC has granted one year’s time to the Magistrate for completing the trial and concluding the case.

Earlier in September 2015, a single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Thipsay had directed the Magistrate to expedite the trial and complete the same within one year.

On Friday, another bench of Justice Anant Badar considered the application filed by Magistrate RV Bhakta, seeking one more year’s time for conclusion of the case.

Magistrate Bhakta in his letter had stated that Wadia had moved an application seeking an order to name four additional accused in the case but it was rejected by him. Aggrieved by the order, Wadia challenged it in the HC which again referred the matter to Magistrate court.

The letter states, “This court (Magistrate’s court) allowed the complainant’s (Wadia’s) application and issued process against the other four accused. Summons has to be issued to these accused as they reside in Delhi and other places.”

Accordingly, Magistrate Bhakta sought a year’s time to conclude the trial.

It was in August 1993 that a tabloid namely ‘The Daily’ had allegedly published four defamatory articles against Wadia with headlines – ‘Nusli Wadia – A Pak Spy?’, ‘Arrest Nusli’, ‘The Tycoon and the Don’, ‘Kathmandu Caper’ and ‘The Anita Ayub Connection’.