Another tree falls, claims life of 50-yr-old in Andheri’

Mumbai : A 50-year-old man died after a tree branch came crashing down on him at Andheri on Saturday evening, the fourth such casualtythis season. The deceased, identified as Yash Desai, was heading home in Andheri (W) when a Gulmohar tree branch fell on him. The tree is located on private property.

Passers-by took him to a nearby clinic for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. “In less than half-an-hour, he was gone. I was shocked to see a person die like this. Measures need to be taken in order to examine the strength of trees,” said Abhay Bavishi, an eyewitness.

Tree activist Zoru Bhathena said there was a need to find out why specifically Gulmohar trees were falling at such a high rate. “This cannot be a mere accident. It is not as though Gulmohars suddenly decided to fall because of some rain,” he said.

This is the fourth death caused by a tree or tree branch falling on a person. Last week, a 13-year-old Dahisar girl, Drushti Mungra, died after a coconut tree fell on her in Dahisar and last month, a 90-year-old woman died after a tree crashed on her near Banganga in Walkeshwar.