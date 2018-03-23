Annual weekend sailing festival kicks off in Mumbai today

GudSailboats of different shapes, sizes and colours dotted the skyline of Mumbai on Thursday evening with several Mumbaikars in attendance to flag off the three-day long sailing festival. The annual weekend regatta is jointly organised by the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC) and the Sailing Association of Maharashtra (SAM). The festival will resume at the harbour near the Gateway of India at 1 pm on Friday and will see races held in different categories over the weekend. The festival will conclude in the Navy Commander-in-Chief’s Cup on Sunday and will see the participation of the city’s top sailors.

The annual sailing regatta will see races organised depending on the size and type of boats. ‘Optimist’ class for children between 8 and 16 years of age, Olympic classes like single handed ‘Laser’ dinghy, the double-handed ‘470’, the sailboard ‘RS:X’ and ‘Keel Boats’. The interesting part of the event is the Navy Commander-in-Chief’s (C-in-C) Cup that will Indian yachting legends battling to claim the cup on March 25. The line up includes ex-World and Asian champions, Arjuna awardees and national champions such as Cmde Surinder Mongia, Farokh Tarapore, Capt Homi Motivala, Nitin Mongia, Cdr R Mahesh and others.

Talking about the event, Rear Admiral Pradip Joshi says, “The Festival of Sails is a regatta comprising multiple classes, which gives amateur sailors a chance to gain the experience, which would help to become professionals. It’s important for every sailor to have an experience of the sea as it teaches them the concept of leadership, teamwork and also discipline.”

(With PTI inputs)