Anna Hazare moves Bombay HC for probe into sugar co-operative factories scam

Mumbai : Activist Anna Hazare has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into what he termed as “Rs 25,000 crore sugar co-operative factories scam.”

Hazare filed two civil PILs and a criminal PIL asking a CBI probe. The criminal PIL is listed for hearing on January 6 before a bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka.

The petitions alleged that fraud had been committed in governance by first burdening sugar co-operative factories with debts and thereafter selling these sick units at a throwaway price, causing loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the government, co-operative sector and members of public.

The petitions also prayed for appointment of a court receiver to take possession of all the properties held by people against whom a prima facie case exists in the alleged scam.

The petitions also demanded an inquiry by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) into the alleged role of “politicians into the sugar co-operative scam, including NCP president Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former Irrigation Minister Ajit Pawar.”