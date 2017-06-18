Andheri school asked to make way for Metro

The alternate location is quite far and would escalate the costs. We have to shell out Rs 100 everyday for autorickshaws, complain parents.

Mumbai : The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sent a letter to the principal of Divine Light High School of Andheri to relocate their school to an alternate place, at the Nityanand Municipal School, since the new Mumbai Metro 7 alignment which is expected to pass from there. The school is situated currently on the Western Express Highway.

Ujwala Tiwari, one of the parents stated that the school authorities informed them of this sudden move and will impact their lives and schedules.

“The alternate location of Nityanand Municipal School is quite far and would escalate the costs. We have to shell out Rs 100 everyday for autorickshaws. If they consider schools which are nearby like Kamgar Kalyan Municipal school or Gundavli Municipal school, it will be convenient for us.

The parent further added, “Most of the students are residing in Govind Wadi, Prakash Wadi, MLT chawls and Andheri. The current location of the school is just 10 minutes away, but the Nityanand Municipal School is very far and would take 25 to 30 minutes to reach there.”

Sameer Kurtkoti, the Additional Collector (land acquisition department) of MMRDA confirmed that the school has to be relocated due to metro seven work.

“A small portion of the school would get affected but while digging we are also abide to take precautionary measures and so letter has been sent to the school authority for shifting.”

The officer further added, “The civic commissioner has approved Nityanand Municipal School as an alternate option. After our project completion we would reconstruct the school building.”

A source from the MMRDA department said that currently the school is just ground plus one floor, but the authority is planning to construct seven-storeyed building over there. Kurtkoti admitted that the development plans of the school building are being still finalised. “Our architects are working on the plan and design for it,” he said.

The school has classes till tenth standard and have 450 students in it. The staff of the school stated that till they do not get an official confirmation from the government, they will find it difficult to function, especially for management of funds.