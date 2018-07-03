Andheri overbridge collapse: Mumbai local motorman averts ‘bigger mishap’ by halting train ‘Just in Time’

At around 7.30 in the morning, a section on the Gokhale bridge in Andheri, Mumbai, collapsed. The highly dangerous incident has reportedly injured five but no casualties have been reported so far. But the tragedy could have been even bigger if it had not been for motorman Chandrashekhar Sawant, the driver of the local train that was approaching the station seconds later.

Sawant saw the foot overbridge collapsing from a distance and quickly applied the emergency breaks. The local train stopped just metres from the collapsed bridge which had ripped off overhead wires left on the tracks. Mr Sawant’s presence of mind prevented a major mishap. Meanwhile, the railway minister Piyush Goel has announced a Rs 5 lakh reward to the motorman for doing his job with perfection.

“I immediately applied emergency brakes and the train stopped a few metres from the spot where the bridge collapsed,” Sawant told reporters.

“The collapse was accompanied by a big thud sound of the falling debris,” he said.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has “applauded the quick thinking and timely action of WR motorman Sawant at the time of the Andheri bridge mishap and announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for him”, an official said.

With PTI Inputs.