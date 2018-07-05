Andheri bridge collapse: Next 72 hours crucial for victim Asmita Katkar

Mumbai: Asmita Katkar, the woman who was critically injured in the Andheri bridge collapse on Tuesday continues to be in a ‘vegetative state even after 24 hours’ after the incident, doctors have said. The next 72 hours are very crucial for her and even if she survives, she could develop behavioural changes, said a doctor at Cooper Hospital.

Doctors said Asmita has sustained multiple brain contusions that may have caused her to slip into a vegetative state and she is on ventilator. She was in danger of losing a hand but plastic surgery helped save it. “She underwent eye surgery too but we are more concerned about her severe brain injuries,” said Dr Jairam Jagiasi, HoD, orthopaedic department, Cooper Hospital.

Her six-year-old son, Siddhesh, constantly keeps asking for her and family members have told him she is visiting his uncle and will return soon. “We don’t know how to answer Siddhesh’s questions, he is too young to understand,” said Asmita’s distraught husband, Ravindra Katkar.