Andheri bridge collapse: Mumbai University to conduct re-examination for students affected by incident

On Tuesday as the city saw series of mishaps, students who had their exams couldn’t reach their exam centre owing to heavy rainfall, Andheri bridge collapse and disruption of transport services. The University of Mumbai or Mumbai University has now decided to hold re-examinations for students who couldn’t reach the centre on Tuesday.

Vinod Malale, officiating deputy registrar (public relations) told Hindustan Times, “Re-examination will be held for students who couldn’t reach the centres owing to waterlogging at several places and the bridge collapse in Andheri.”

On Tuesday, the university had scheduled six theory examinations – two in the morning session and four in the afternoon session. These included repeat examinations for the first and fifth semester of LLB, which were held at 48 centres; three exams for third-semester students of MA and MSc courses. Also, three practical examinations, for MSc second and fourth-semester students, sixth-semester students of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) students through the varsity’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) and affiliated colleges will also be held again.