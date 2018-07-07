Andheri Bridge Collapse Effect: Post-collapse traffic snarls up from Kandivali to Bandra

Mumbai: The ripple effect of the closure of Andheri’s Gokhale Bridge, which had collapsed recently, is still being felt. For the third consecutive day in succession, there was a meandering traffic snarl ups all the way from Kandivli to Bandra. After the collapse of the overbridge, motorists have been forced to seek alternate routes; those who have desisted from deviating from routine have been stranded in bumper to bumper traffic for as long as three hours and or even longer.

Several motorists took to social media to express their annoyance. Kajal Kapadia Jain, chief executive officer of Ahilya Jewels, said, “It was bumper to bumper all the way from Kandivli to the domestic airport. These days, it takes me thrice the time to commute from Kandivli to Bandra. And what is the cause? It cannot be one tiny road overbridge falling down in Andheri. However, that is the only variable that has changed. Therefore, that alone can be the probable cause. If that is indeed the case, then it is a truly frightening scenario for Mumbai.”

She was surprised that a bridge falling down could have such a domino effect on the entire city’s traffic. “It feels like we are suffering from post-bridge collapse stress disorder. I had to cancel all my important meetings on Friday to avoid the embarrassment of the last two days.” Writer and Editor Ramya Sarma said, “On Wednesday, I had a doctor’s appointment and was stuck in traffic for nearly five hours on the WEH.

Usually, it takes one hour to reach Versova from Vashi but that day I was stuck for five hours and had to cancel my appointment. The route I usually use was closed and the traffic was being diverted.” Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that they had issued a traffic advisory about the bridge closure on Wednesday, asking commuters to use alternative routes. However, most of these routes are waterlogged in the downpour.

A traffic police officer said, “We are trying to manage the traffic but there are more vehicles on the road, as train services have been disrupted.”