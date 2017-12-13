Amruta Fadnavis trolled for attending Christmas charity event, accused of ‘spreading Christianity’

The Twitter world is filled with trolls hiding behind their first-dirty-word-I-could-think-of usernames waiting to attack anything and everything that anyone have to say. So the latest victim of Twitter trolls is Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta. The trolls started when Amruta Fadnavis tweeted a picture of Christmas charity event in Mumbai which she attended.

On Monday, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted the picture of the event saying, “launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM – to collect gifts from people -for poor children, to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas. Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others.”

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM – to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others🎅 pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY

— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Well that was it for so-called Twitter trolls to crazy about it, and didn’t waited a minute to troll her. Well just slamming was not enough she was trolled for promoting charity event for Christmas, and accused her of spreading Christianity. Amruta’s was trolled badly after which she posted a reply back to her trolls.

“I’m a proud Hindu & like many, I celebrate every festival in my country & that is an individual choice.. We represent the true spirit of our country. and that doesn’t dilute our love towards our country, religion & humanity. In my capacity as a Proud Hindu Citizen, I will always try to unite & bring in harmony wherever I can. But just wish to remind you that empathetic journalists & journalism should not ignite the fire of religious differences. I can’t stop a serene action bcoz of some wrong deeds!”, reported Indian Express.

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion – let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

“I genuinely thought that was a good cause to associate with. What mattered to me was the smiles on the faces of these poor children but the whole thing was showcased in absolutely negative light,” Amruta Fadnavis told Indian Express.

The old saying is if you have nothing nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. Sadly too many people on the Internet forget about this golden rule.