Amitabh Bachchan on 26/11 anniversary: 10 pertinent observations by Big B

November 26, 2008, is etched in every Mumbaikar’s memory as a day when humanity died and evil forces ransacked the human nature. It was a day when Pakistan sponsored terrorism barbarically executed terrorist acts and the whole of Mumbai was under siege for three days. As we mourn the victims and salute the bravehearts, who became pawns in the political game of power and after nine long years we are still waiting for justice and hoping that perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice and better sense will prevail.

Amitabh Bachchan is millennium’s biggest superstar and he expressed his emotions and feelings on November 26 (Sunday) at the Gateway of India at a memorial meeting organised by The Indian Express and in partnership with Facebook and conveyed the message of humanity and peacefulness.

Here are the 10 important quotes by Amitabh Bachchan:

1. Nine years ago, on this day these attacks were, to me, a wake-up call. But the question I asked myself was: “Wake-up, yes, but wake-up to what?” I woke up to a new era of violence, a new kind of violence – a violence that was inflicted by terrorism.

2. Terrorism is NOT an act of faith. Terrorism can never replace another ideology. And there is, before us, a true evidence of that :

3. Whatever political rhetoric may say .. terrorism is neither a form of justice, nor even an instrument of justice .. it is the whimsical randomness of evil.

4. Terror does no such thing, terror does not decide anything Terror only hopes to establish the bluff that evil can be stronger than natural humanity .. that hate is mightier than love It is now for each one of us to decide if we want our children to accept this evil doctrine. Or, show our children that terror does not have a place in our hearts.

5. Terror does not preserve anything, it is designed to destroy Once unleashed, terror cannot be stopped by a debate An act of terror, therefore, is not open to negotiations or to wisdom. It can only be repelled, repulsed and destroyed by a more powerful reaction There are no two ways about that : a corrective action is necessary.

6. Terror, to be prevented before germinating, must be rooted out.

7. The perception, that moderates are not relevant in the war on terror is rather myopic and short-sighted Moderates are not part of this struggle because of both the handlers of terror and the agents of resistance, consider moderates to be passive and dis-empowered.

8. To the terrorist .. that one ‘NO!’ shall have the most impactful relevance ever.

9. It’s very simple: a parasite cannot kill and survive in the same host at the same time. We must refuse to host terrorists. And, today standing at the feet of the Gateway, this is my prayer:

10. “Into that Heaven of Freedom, my Father, let my country awake…”