Amit Shah unhappy with Maharashtra government for delaying loan waiver scheme

Mumbai: BJP President Amit Shah was visbily miffed with the state government for its decision to delay a loan waiver scheme and end the farmers’ strike. He expressed his displeasure during the cabinet ministers’ meet, where chief minister Devendra Fanavis was present, over the government’s failure to tackle the strike. Shah is in Mumbai for a three-day visit and was welcomed by party workers at the airport.

Fadnavis, who is also the state president of the party, Raosaheb Danve, Mumbai wing president Ashish Shelar, cabinet ministers and party workers were present at the airport to receive Shah.

The BJP chief later paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Swatantryveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Shiv Sena chief late Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial.

During his busy schedule on the first day, Shah interacted with 1,300 party functionaries including all district presidents at the Garware club. He also took review with cabinet ministers and later met party legislators and Members of Parliament at the Sahyadri guest house.

According to a party insider, Shah was very much disappointed with the chief minister and his cabinet for failure to tackle farmers issue.

Also read: Amit Shah to address opinion makers in Mumbai on Sunday

“Fadnavis made presentation about the decisions taken by the state and how it has transformed it, especially with Jalyukta Shivar. The chief miniser also presented decisions taken for the welfare of farmers and how agriculture will become sustainable,” the source said.

“Shah listened carefully and said he was disappointed with the government,” claimed the source.

According to him, Shah told the ministers that if the state is doing well, why has it failed to tackle the farmers’ strike? Why were the farmers forced to call the strike? Who were behind them? And why did the state did not take a decision earlier before the strike was called?

Shah also expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s expansion at grassroots at booth level in rural Maharashtra. He has directed party’s state bosses to ensure that BJP has visible presence at the booth level. There are 90,000 booths across the state and BJP had initiated to appoint 10 party workers for each booth. However, the state BJP failed to appoint dedicated party workers.

“Shah instructed the party functionaries to boost the morale of the party workers by appointing a team of minimum five dedicated party workers at booth levels. He urged them to work towards shat pratishat (full majority) for BJP in the next assembly and Parliament elections,” the source said, emphasising that Shah did not utter a word about any mid-term polls. Shah will meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. He is expected to discuss on the presidential election and ask him for Sena’s support for the candidate nominated by the NDA government.