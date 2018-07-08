Amit Shah to meet noted writer Babasaheb Purandare today

New Delhi : Bhartiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will be calling on noted writer Babasaheb Purandare on Sunday night in Pune as part of the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign to acquaint the noted personalities about four years of achievements of the Modi government.

He will be actually winding up the day packed with various events during a one-day Pune visit with this meeting with Purandare. The events include an address to the social media volunteers at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, according to the party”s national media head Anil Baluni.