Amit Shah to address opinion makers in Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah will address intellectuals from various fields under ‘Opinion Makers Meet’ on Sunday during his three-day visit to the city. Despite the final match of Champions Trophy on Sunday, the party is expecting a presence of around 2000 intellectuals to listen Shah.

As a part to achieve target of ‘Shat Pratishat BJP’, Shah is on 90-day tour to India. During his Maharashtra tour, Shah will reach Mumbai on Friday. According Atul Shah, BJP, Shah’s minute-to-minute program has chocked out. He will meet party workers, legislators, ministers and intellectuals.

“We have invited industrialist, trade leaders, chairman and working body of various business organisations, doctors, lawyers and some prominent personalities,” said Shah. On Sunday, last day of his visit, Shah will address intellectuals at Vile-Parle at the banquet hall in the afternoon.

Shah has invited information in detail of each assembly and parliamentary constituencies from party leaders. He has also seek party’s reach up to booth level. According to BJP insider, Shah would give ‘mantra’ for party leaders to make Shiv Sena mukt (Shiv Sena Free) Maharashtra.