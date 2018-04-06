Amit Shah to address mega BJP rally at BKC, Mumbaikars brace for traffic jams

To mark its 38th foundation day, BJP has planned organised a mega rally in MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. BJP President Amit Shah will address party workers in Friday’s event at around 11.30 am and workers have planned a grand show of strength for the party. On this event, BJP will kickstart its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

But Mumbaikars will have to face hardships and massive traffic jams ahead of the BJP’s foundation day celebrations in BKC. The BJP is expecting party workers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for which they have booked 28 trains from across the state, as also 50,000 private buses and vehicles for transportation.

Many party top functionaries will attend the event, Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil are some of the names who will attend the event. According to reports, Amit Shah after addressing the mega rally in BKC, he is also expected to hold a press conference.

When Amit Shah arrived on Thursday evening, he was welcomed by BJP cadres who had organised bike rally, as many as 25,000 local BJP workers participated in the 3 km-long rally, among them 10,000 bikers and several car drivers. Which almost brought city traffic to a standstill. Not only Mumbaikars but even Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was stuck in traffic. He tweeted, “A 30 min drive.. takes 5 hours..! that’s the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second.. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu.. normal camera moves at 24 frames..”

After Mumbaikars stuck in traffic, Mumbai Police have issued an advisory for today, “Traffic congestion is likely to occur on approach roads to Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway towards BKC. Commuters are advised to avoid Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Surve Junction on LBS Road, Sion Junction, Dharavi T Junction, Hansbhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar Junction and Sharadadevi Road as far as possible.”

Mumbai Police has also advised students who are appearing for exams, “Students appearing for exams and commuters going towards airports/railway stations may plan in advance and travel as per advisory,” the advisory said.

After arrival in Mumbai, BJP Chief Amit Shah chaired a meeting of the party’s Maharashtra unit core committee and discussed issues such as the expansion of organisational base at the booth level and setting up of hi-tech party offices in every district.

The meeting was held in luxury hotel in suburban Bandra which was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Piyush Goyal, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, former cabinet minister Eknath Khadse and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.