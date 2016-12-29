Amit Shah deposited Rs 500 crore : Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah had deposited Rs 500 crore in Ahmedabad Co-Operative Bank, a day prior to the demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the BJP is answerable to the nation and demanded that Shah and the officials should clarify on this.

In an interview to a channel on Wednesday, Chavan claimed Modi’s demonetisation move is a big failure and even after 50 days, people’s difficulties will not decrease. “If you wanted to implement the demonetisation move, you should have made the provision of sufficient supply of Rs. 500 notes. It would have given relief to the common man,” said senior congress leader.

Chavan said, Modi claim of bringing back the black money into the banking system has been a big failure. In fact, on the contrary, this move has helped to transform black money into white.

“The provision to deposit Rs. 2.50 lakh in bank account is the biggest opportunity the Modi government has provided to the black money hoarders to convert it into white currency,” Chavan criticised the decision.

Stating that Modi’s decision was leaked before November 8, within the BJP leaders, Chavan said, the BJP National president Amit Shah, who is the director of Ahmedabad District cooperative bank, had deposited Rs. 500 crore in his bank on November 7, a day before Modi’s move against corruption and black money. “How did he (Shah) known about this decision before hand? It is an indication the the information was leaked,” alleged Chavan.

Chavan also criticised the promotion of cashless economy. He said the government is promoting Paytm and other electronic cards which have ownership in foreign countries.

“Through cashless transactions, these companies are taking Indian money out of our country. China’s Alibaba company has 40 percent stake in PayTm, means, China is earning from our cashless promotions, Chavan said. He accused the government of ruining the rural economy, which is bereft of any telecommunication connectivity.