Amit Shah declines to comment on Presidential candidates

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday declined to comment on who is likely to be nominated as the next candidate for the Presidential election.

“We are discussing and considering various names, among ourselves and all the NDA constituents,” Shah said, keeping the party’s cards close to his chest.

On the names — RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and agro-scientist M.S. Swaminathan — suggested by ally Shiv Sena, he assured all names would be considered and discussed before any final decision is taken.

“If you have any names in mind, please give it to me. We shall consider that too,” he said jocularly, addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, he gave a report card on the completion of three years of the NDA government led by Prime Minster Narendra Modi and its achievements in all sectors of the economy.

“Modiji is the most popular and efficient Prime Minister of India since Independence. The BJP has achieved in just three years what could not be done in the past 50 years,” Shah said.

Shah arrived here on Friday, a much-anticipated three-day visit to Mumbai, the highlight of which will be a meeting with ally Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday morning.