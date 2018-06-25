Ambernath: Python rescued from house, later released into the wild

Ambernath: A seven-foot-long, male Indian rock python was rescued from a house in Ambernath, around 10 pm on Thursday. It was rescued by two animal activists from Ambernath west and was handed over to Kalyan forest officer who later along with other officers released the python into the wild forest.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when Mahesh Bansode, 21, a resident of Ambernath in Thane district, was going to a birthday party at his friend Yogesh Patil’s house at Bonvli village. Over there he spotted a python lying in the corner of the house who immediately called the animal activists for help.

“The snake was near the croner of the house, which had panic movement in Bonvli village,” said Avinash Londe, animal activist from Ambernath.

“We got the information through Mahesh Bansode at around 10 pm after which I went with another animal activist Samadhan Salve and reached the spot within 20 minutes and rescued the python,” Londe said.

“The python is healthy. We handed over to Kalyan forest officer on Friday morning. During that period, we kept the reptile in a kit bag which was safe for the reptile to breath oxygen easily and later released it into the wild by the help of forest officers,” said Londe.