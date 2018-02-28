New Delhi: For the first time in the history of the Indian Railways, a train with only women ticket examiners will run on March 8, a senior railway ministry official said today. All the 30 travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will be women from March 8, which is celebrated as the International Women’s Day.

“A team of 30 women TTEs will be on duty during the train’s journey both ways,” the official said. Currently, the train has only two women TTEs out of six. A group of six women TTEs will be on duty at any given time during the train’s journey from March 8 and the duration of their work will be around six hours and twenty minutes, officials said.

Recently, Jaipur’s Gandhi Nagar railway station became the first non-suburban railway station to be run entirely by an all-woman staff. The first suburban railway station to be entirely run by women employees was Mumbai’s Matunga station which earned a spot in the Limca Book of Records 2018 for the feat