All ‘secular, but Hindutva’ parties will come together, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: All Hindutva, but secular parties will have to come together to counter the “pseudo secular” Opposition parties, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, as he asserted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will fight the 2019 polls together.

“Shiv Sena may be a party led by Uddhav Thackeray but it is run on the ethos of late Balasaheb Thackeray. Looking at the current situation, I can say that all secular, but Hindutva parties will come together to counter the pseudo secular Opposition parties. This was Balahsaheb’s thought as well,” Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2018 – 5th Edition awards at NSCI in Worli, while being interviewed by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut.

Raut asked Fadnavis how did he know about the Sena’s future plans at a time when he was not able to predict what was the RSS’s next move. “Shiv Sena is a political party and hence it is easy to predict what will it do in future. However, the RSS does not have any political compulsions. Their programmes are fixed at times a year in advance and they execute it as per their schedule,” Fadnavis said.

When Raut asked why were Balasaheb’s Hindutva thoughts forgotten in 2014 when the BJP snapped ties with the Sena, Fadnavis blamed its estranged ally for remaining adamant on four more seats, which ultimately led to snapping of ties.

“We had offered you 147 but you were adamant on 151. Had you accepted our offer, Sena would have got more seats than BJP and either Uddhav ji or you would have become the CM,” he said.

Fadnavis denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP chief Amit Shah had the “remote control” of the state government and said Modi insists implementation of common agendas of states for programmes like Swaccha Bharat and Skill India but nobody has ever telephoned for any specific works to be done or not done.

“He has asked us not to get take populist measures while running the government. Modi ji says don’t take populist measures and don’t make announcements that cannot be implemented,” he said. Fadnavis appealed to all political parties to introspect whether they were glorifying criminals by inducting them into the partyfold and that even people should decide if such criminals should be elected. Fadnavis denied that he had failed as the Home minister and said not the rate of crime, but rate of conviction was more important.