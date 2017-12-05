All Mumbai police stations will have cyber-crime cells

Mumbai: The cyber cell police have launched a separate cyber crime detection and preventive unit on Monday across all police stations in Mumbai since the number of cyber crime have increased manifold in the city.

At the cyber crime detection and preventive cell, a police inspector, two sub-inspectors and an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police will be supervising the complaints registered at every police station. According to Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police(crime), “At present, the cyber crime detection units have been started across all the five regions in Mumbai. These units will be lodging the complaints, detecting the cybercrimes as per the Standard Operating Procedure.

The police inspectors, sub-inspectors and the Deputy Commissioners of Police will be trained in operating a special softwares and cyber applications to detect cyber crimes. The names and mobile phone numbers of the concerned officers will also be put up across all the police stations. The citizens can also approach the police on the cyber helpline number 9820810007.