All civic works to be completed by June end, Thane Commissioner’s promise to citizens

Thane: Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal called an urgent meeting on the holiday of Eid. The officers were called and given a time limit for completing all major projects sanctioned by the Thane Municipal Corporation by end of June 2018. Meanwhile, a decision was also taken to set up a special committee comprising Chief Account and Finance Officer, Municipal Chief Auditor and City Engineer, in order to reduce the delay in the process of approval of each projects.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Friday also instructed all the officials to take stock of all the major projects and submit a status report to him immediately. However, the decision of taking up new projects for the financial year of 2018-2019 will be taken up only after the submission of the status report of all the projects undertaken in the financial year 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Jaiswal also instructed the town planning department to submit a status report of the work sanctioned under construction TDR immediately. There are many projects lined up in the city since many years. The declared projects are still on the paper. There are projects like aquarium, sports complex, shallow water park and many more are remained as just promises.

Dumping ground projects, solid waste management , water reservoirs are some of the civic projects that were promised but yet are incomplete. “The meeting was to review the projects in the city and the corporation will try to complete the projects in time,” informed Sandip Malvi, deputy commissioner, Thane corporation. The civic chief’s tenure will end in a few months.