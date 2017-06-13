AI’s Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Mumbai

Mumbai: A Dubai-bound Air India flight from Calicut with 62 passengers on board was diverted to Mumbai today following a burning smell in the cockpit. The flight landed safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here at 12.50 pm, an airport official said.

The commander of the flight AI-937 operating on Calicut-Dubai route sought priority landing from the Mumbai air traffic control after there was a burning smell in the cockpit though no smoke was detected, the official said. The Airbus A321 aircraft is currently grounded and a team of Air India engineering department is carrying out its inspection. Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.