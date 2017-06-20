Air India Museum await funds, to display MF Hussain and 300 artists’ artwork

The Air India building at Marine Drive is known for its iconic architecture and location overlooking the Arabian sea. To add to the beauty, the national carrier Air India is all set to house a 9,000-sq ft museum that will display artworks from its own collection of six decades. The proposed museum was supposed to be inaugurated on Independence Day but has been postponed because the unavailability of funds. The interior of the museum is yet to be done. The museum is been built for Rs 5 crore and the airline wants the project to be funded partly by the government.

The one-of-a-kind museum will display artworks and paintings of 300 artists from across the world, including some unseen paintings of MF Hussain and Salvador Dali. Other celebrated artists in the list are B Prabha, VS Gaitonde, A Almelkaar, Ratnadeep Adivrekar and Anjolie Ela Menon. The artwork of Prabha and Gaitonde were bought by the airline for a mere sum of Rs 50 to Rs 500. While some artists got free air tickets in return of their work.

The museum will exhibit everything from archaeological works to sculptures dating back to tenth century and paintings to metalworks. Also, there will be different themes with regards to religious myths and beliefs.