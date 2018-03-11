Agitation throws traffic out of gear in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi : An extensive traffic diversion was laid out in Bhiwandi on Saturday, due to the protest led by more than 20,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), who are on their way to Mumbai. The farmers, who are covering a stretch of 30 km every day, aim to gherao the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai on March 12.

The 180-km-long march commenced on March 5 from CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. Farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crores under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme.

Security beefed up & diversions, alternate routes issued in city

Mumbai : The Mumbai traffic police and the Mumbai police have made the necessary security arrangements and issued directions for traffic diversions on Sunday.

Over 25,000 farmers will be entering Mumbai on Sunday and on Monday, the march organised by Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS) will surround Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and protest against what they call the state government’s anti-farmer policies. They will demanding a loan waiver.

The Mumbai police have stepped up security arrangements in the city. According to Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai police spokesperson, “Adequate personnel have been deployed on Sunday and Monday for the protest.

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police (RCP), Special Task Force (STF) and zonal police have been deployed. All officers of the ranks of Deputy Commissioner of Police will be present and personally monitoring the movements.”

Farmers wearing red caps and holding up flags with the sickle and hammer symbol, began the protest march from Nashik on Tuesday evening and are walking the 180 km to Mumbai with night halts every 30 km. On Saturday, the farmers reached Bhiwandi.

They will be entering Anandnagar toll plaza at Mulund via Eastern Express highway and will proceed via Vikhroli, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar at Bhandup, Chheda Nagar and Suman Nagar at Chembur and reach Somaiyya ground at Sion at 9 pm on Sunday. In order to ensure smooth movement of traffic, arrangements have been made for March 11 from 9 am to 10 pm on Eastern Express Highway, south bound from Anand Nagar toll plaza at Mulund up to Somaiyya ground will remain closed for all heavy vehicles and goods carrying vehicles. Traffic of heavy vehicles and vehicles carrying goods proceeding from Thane to Mumbai via Eastern Express highway will be diverted via Kalwa and Vitawa at Thane and Airoli and Vashi creek bridge at Navi Mumbai.

A lane on the south-bound carriageway on the same route will be kept reserved for light vehicles. However, the speed restriction over the same route adjacent to the march shall be 20 km long. Citizens have been advised to avoid travelling on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Sion-Panvel road and Thane-Belapur road.

Their major demands include access to land under the possession of the forest department that their forefathers used to cultivate, implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report and widening the scope of the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the government last year.