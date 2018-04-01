Aggrieved student blames board, HRD ministry in her open letter

CBSE paper leak

Mumbai : In the wake of recent CBSE exam paper leak, there have been protest and a demand to revamp the entire education system. The students across the country have been protesting against the re-test since the re-test is only going to be an added burden on the students. The students of the country are worried and one such student wrote to FPJ about her side of the story and her take on the whole CBSE leak saga.

Here is the letter:

Sir,

In light of the recent paper leak, I would like to voice the opinion of all those CBSE students who are paying the consequences of something they aren’t responsible for.

CBSE is once again in the news; but for all the wrong reasons. The paper leak issue is not only a matter of great concern but also an immense failure of the education system and a stigma on the CBSE which could never be washed away.

Being a CBSE student myself, I feel that this issue in not only a major debacle but something which has compelled approximately 28 lakh students and their parents to withdraw their trust in CBSE which they have shown in the Board for years. It is very unacceptable yet disappointing to see CBSE paper leak provided that issues like this bring immense mental strain to millions of young minds as well as their parents. There are pan India protest and why they shouldn’t be? All days of committed and industrious effort just go in vain but still the real culprits are roaming free. Being a student myself, it is only unimaginable to see your strenuous efforts go in limbo because of something you haven’t even thought about. Moreover, it is the issue of trust. Whom should the students trust. Added to this is the callousness, insensibility and great irresponsibility of both CBSE and HRD ministry. This is a question on the accountability of the board. This is a question on the credibility of the HRD ministry as well as the Union Government. This is a question about the future of students. But for our utter surprise, nobody has any answers to any of these questions.

Obviously, re-test is not a solution. Students don’t want sympathy they want the support of board, HRD ministry and the government. It cannot be a solution to the mental strain that the students have undergone during this period. It cannot be a solution for the wastage of the precious time of the students. It cannot be a solution for the disbelief caused among the youth of the country for CBSE, HRD ministry and the Union Government.

The whole student fraternity is in shock. It is like your worst nightmare coming true. Is it a hoax? Where are we heading towards? It is a black day in the history of Indian Education System. If things like this continue to happen even in future then our future is nothing less than uncertainty and ignominious darkness.

This fiasco serves as an eye opener for those in power. It is now time for the higher authorities to wake up and take this call vigilantly before it is too late. Hoping for strict actions against the culprits and support towards the innocent students.

Yours Sincerely,

Nutan Kunte (CBSE student)