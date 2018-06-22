After only 0.40 rise in mobile ticketing sales, Central Railway promotes UTS app among commuters

Mumbai: To increase ticket sales and provide hassle-free ticketing services, the Central Railway has been promoting its mobile app, Unreserved Ticketing Service (UTS), urging commuters to download and book tickets through the app. The move came after mobile ticketing had contributed a mere 0.10 to 0.40 per cent to the total sale of local train tickets until early this month.

In the last few days, CR has set up 40 stalls at railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Matunga and Vashi. “Staff wearing black T-shirts will urge commuters to consider using the UTS app,” said an official. A graphic representation of the mobile app will be used by staff to tell commuters how to use it and they will also help commuters download the app on their phones.

“Ever since we have started this drive, ticket sales using the mobile app have touched 4 per cent. The cumulative growth in ticket sales using mobile UTS app has touched 1.5 per cent, which earlier used to be less that 0.15 per cent,” said a CR official.

The Western Railway (WR) staff are being sent to corporate offices and malls to promote this app.

The daily sale of local train tickets through this app has touched 17,000-18,000 per day on CR, while on WR it is 11,000-12,000 per day.

On WR too, the total contribution of mobile ticketing towards ticket sales is nearing 1.5-2 per cent. The drive is being conducted at stations and commercial offices to target a larger number of people.