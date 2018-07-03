After Dr Amarapurkar’s death in Mumbai rains; has BMC made Fitwala Lane fit for citizens?

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a new claim in its kitty to offer to the city. Fitwala lane in Lower Parel area, which is one of the chronic flooding spots of the city where the well-known gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar died after falling into an open manhole in 2017 will not flood anymore, claims the BMC.

The civic body said that it made several changes in the sewage pipeline to eliminate waterlogging in this stretch. Devendra Kumar Jain, assistant commissioner of G/South ward said making the sewage system smooth and hurdle-free was a tedious job as it required permission from the railway and removing over 70 illegal structures in almost two.

After getting permission from railways, the BMC removed three old pipelines of around 900 metre diametre and made a single 4 sq metre concrete drain box at Elphinstone station. “Two pipelines were almost choked and blocked due to silt and other impurities. Since water was flowing only from one pipeline, waterlogging was evident during the monsoon,” said Jain.

Size of drain between Senapati Bapat junction to Fitwala Lane was increased. Seventy illegal structures near Textile Mill Nala that had brought down width of nullah were removed. Due to waterlogging in Fitwala lane, locals had opened a manhole and unfortunately Amrapurkar fell into it. The Amrapurkar episode drew a lot of flak from Mumbaikars after which the BMC had decided to place protective nets under city’s manholes. That claim itself hangs in balance.

Of the total one lakh manholes in Mumbai, the BMC has fixed protective nets under only 1,400 of them. The civic body however claims it will fix more nets in the coming months.