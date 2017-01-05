After Brand Factory, Central Mall offers Free Shopping Weekend in Mumbai

Mumbai: If you missed to grab a grand sale at Brand Factory, now Central Mall brings you a mega sale for this weekend from 6th January to 8th January in Mumbai.

As per the announcement, Central Mall offer to you to shop for merchandise worth Rs 8000 by just pay Rs 4000.

The customer can get worth Rs 4000 back either by free two garments worth Rs 2000 on MRP, Free shopping voucher worth Rs 1500, future pay: free pay wallet credits worth Rs 500 and PayTM flat Rs 400 cashback on PayTM movies. The preview day will be on 5th January 2017.

The Central mall is located at Goregaon, Kandivali, Dahisar and Kandivali.

Before this, The Future group had offered at Brand Factory grand by sale of Rs 5000, paying just of Rs 2000. The customer gets a free shirt and voucher of Rs 1000 on purchase of clothes.