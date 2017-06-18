After booze ban, music will elude orchestra bars

Bhayandar : Already reeling under crisis following the blanket ban by the Apex Court on liquor vends within 500 meters of the State and National Highways, orchestra bar owners in Mira Bhayandar received yet another jolt on Saturday when the district police slapped fresh notices mandating submission of renewed performance licenses.

Interestingly, a large number of orchestra bars in the twin city were running sans updated annual performance licenses that were needed to stage live orchestra shows in their premises.

Warning strict action against defaulters,the circular issued by the concerned police station has contended that performance licenses were amongst the various clearences needed to establish and operate such institutions. On the other hand bar owners are relying on the much hyped “Ease of Doing Business”initiative for the Hotel and Hospitality Industry launched by the state government in 2015.

As per the Home Department directive issued on 22, December, 2015, five permissions including eating, house registration certificate, swimming pool licence, place of public entertainment licence and a performance licence are no longer required.

“We are regularly paying all the taxes, but since the process of renewals and issuance of fresh licenses have ceased,what are we supposed to do?” questioned a bar owner from Kashimira who revealed that the district revenue department had stayed away from the process.

However, the cops claimed that they were following the due process of law. It should be noted that a circular to this effect was issued in 2015 by the state home department to all police chiefs and district collectors scrapping the five licences needed for hotels and bars every year, sources said.