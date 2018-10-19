Mumbai: The reinduction of former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who was asked to resign after the Bhosri MIDC land purchase scam in Pune two years ago continues to remain a mystery, moreso after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, spoke on his plans for a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday in Solapur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said, the likelihood of Khadse being reinducted into the cabinet does seem improbable. “There is talk of Khadse likely to become our party’s state chief. This is his rehabilitation after two years in the wilderness,” said party sources. Fadnavis has said the cabinet reshuffle is likely by Diwali. When reporters asked him about the reinduction of Khadse, he quipped, it would be evident once the reshuffle was announced.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has given Khadse a clean chit, saying there was no concrete evidence of any corruption in the land deal. Many of his supporters have been claiming he was meted an unfair deal and he should be given a cabinet berth. Thereafter, party leaders had been pursuing the matter with the BJP’s national leaders. Currently, Raosaheb Danve is the state BJP chief and his term expires in January. Most believe Khadse is the right person to lead the party for the elections in the state.

The talks of Khadse’s rehabilitation gained credence after both Fadnavis and Danve called on the BJP national chief Amit Shah. They discussed the cabinet reshuffle and Khadse’s future. His rehabilitation was important and offering him the state party chief’s position instead of a cabinet berth was a topic of discussion.