After 2 years, BMC gets bidders for 2nd phase of Flora Fountain restoration

Mumbai : After delay of almost two years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally got bidders for the 2nd phase of restoration of the 153-year-old Flora Fountain. The civic body earlier floated the tender six times, however, they failed to get any eligible bidder for the work as the bidding cost was much high than the estimated cost. “However, now after seventh time we have managed to get a bidder who quoted price below nine per cent of the estimated project cost of Rs 2.6 crore,” said a civic source.

It received two bidders this time, Hi Tech Architects and M Devang. However, Hi Tech emerged as the lowest bidder, after the sealed bid packets were been opened. The officer added, “The second phase project work proposal will be tabled in April month’s standing committee meeting for approval. Also, if everything goes as per plan then contracts will be awarded within a month and work will be completed by December 2018.”

The second phase of work includes beautification of the area around Flora Fountain. While Intact, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has undertaken the first phase work which includes restoration of the monument at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2016 and was supposed to finish the work by June 2017. However, the company has missed the deadline.

The civic officer added, “The restoration work is now expected to finish by mid June. The historic monument Flora Fountain is being preserved by using using vapor treatment. The technique involves giving steam to the structure and removing the algae and dust from it so as to restore it back to its original look for which it takes time.”

Inaugurated in 1869, the Flora Fountain is made of Portland stone and was dedicated to Governor Bartle Frere. It was commissioned by the Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India and built at a cost of Rs 47,000, at that time. The design was prepared by R Norman Shaw and the fountain was sculpted in imported Portland stone by James Forsythe, among Britain’s finest sculptors.