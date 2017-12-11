Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danish requests to hike scholarships for students from Afghanistan

Mumbai: The Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Sarwar Danish, called on Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The Afghan dignitary hoped that India would further increase the number of scholarships for students from Afghanistan.

“Stating that 5000 Afghani students are pursuing higher education in Maharashtra on Indian scholarship, he expressed the hope that India will further increase the number of scholarships for students from Afghanistan,” a Raj Bhavan official said. Expressing satisfaction over the dramatic expansion of bilateral ties between India and Afghanistan, Danish called for further strengthening of cultural, economic and business cooperation as well as political and strategic relations between the two countries, the official said.

The Afghanistan VP thanked India for its help in building the Afghan parliament building in Kabul and the Salma dam in Herat, now renamed as Afghanistan-India Friendship Dam, the official added. The Maharashtra Governor, during the meeting, called for establishing air connectivity between Kabul as well as other Afghan cities with Mumbai. “This, according to him, will increase trade and promote tourism between the two countries,” the official said.